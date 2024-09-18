'Rooh ko choo jane wale modaks....', Shraddha Kapoor drops cute glimpses of gorging on modaks - WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her simple lifestyle and love for food, recently shared adorable pictures on Instagram enjoying modaks during Ganesh Visarjan. The Stree 2 actress humorously noted that she has fulfilled her modak cravings for the entire year

Shraddha Kapoor, currently riding high on the success of her latest release Stree 2, frequently makes headlines for her love of food. Her Instagram posts reflect her simple lifestyle, often featuring 'ghar ka khana', though she occasionally indulges in snacks. On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan on September 17, Shraddha shared pictures of herself enjoying modaks, expressing that she had satisfied her cravings for the entire year.

In her latest Instagram pictures, Shraddha looked adorable as she posed with modaks. The collection included several selfies taken from different angles, with the actress holding the sweet treat. In some shots, she held a bowl containing a piece of modak. One picture even showcased her playful, geeky look while flaunting the dish.

For those unfamiliar, modak is a traditional sweet offered to Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, believed to be his favorite. While it resembles momos, its taste is distinct, featuring sweet fillings, unlike the spicy stuffing in momos.

In the caption, Shraddha humorously hinted that she wouldn't be eating modaks again for an entire year, writing, "Ek saal ka modak quota done dona done tinga linga ling tinga tinga linga ling."

Her fans quickly responded to her post with enthusiasm. One follower, referencing her role in Stree 2, jokingly commented, "Oh Stree, don't eat junk food." In a light-hearted reply, Shraddha mentioned that modaks were a soul-satisfying food.

