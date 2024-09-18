Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt picks her favourite co-star; chooses Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh? Know here

    Alia Bhatt has shared great chemistry with co-stars like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. On a show, she revealed her views on this dynamic while gearing up for her action-packed film Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina, leaving fans excited

    Alia Bhatt picks her favourite co-star; chooses Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh? Know here ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt, one of the most successful actresses, has shared the screen with numerous superstars, including Ranveer Singh. In a previously surfaced video, she made an interesting revelation about her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. When asked which actor she felt she had better chemistry with, Alia hinted that her bond with Varun Dhawan translated better on screen, given their long-time friendship and frequent collaborations.

    This conversation took place during an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, where Alia appeared alongside her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh. During the well-known rapid-fire round, Karan Johar, the show's host and director, asked Alia to choose between Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, regarding who she shared the best on-screen chemistry with. Before Alia could respond, Ranveer playfully suggested that she should choose him. Initially, Alia mentioned Ranveer, acknowledging their great chemistry, but then reconsidered, expressing that fans of her pairing with Varun, known as “Varia,” would be disappointed if she didn’t pick him. She ultimately concluded by saying that she and Varun shared the best chemistry. In a lighthearted moment, Ranveer jokingly requested the episode be edited to reflect his name.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra KISSES Nick Jonas as daughter Malti Marie closes her eyes; check adorable pictures [PHOTOS]

    Alia is currently preparing for her upcoming film Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. The recently released teaser has captivated audiences, with viewers praising her performance. The teaser begins with Alia’s character sitting in a hotel, reflecting on how little time she has and how much she needs to accomplish, particularly regarding her brother. As the clip unfolds, Vedang Raina’s character is seen being arrested, while Alia’s character, determined and brave, tries to secure his release, even confronting goons and engaging in action scenes. The teaser also provides a glimpse into the characters' past memories. The film promises to be a thrilling ride, especially with Alia taking on action-packed scenes. Karan Johar also shared the teaser on his social media handle, further building anticipation.

    Additionally, Alia recently collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for the song "Chal Kudiye," which has just been released.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diljit Dosanjh's Eiffel tower dance video stuns fans; Karan Johar reacts [WATCH] ATG

    Diljit Dosanjh's Eiffel tower dance video stuns fans; Karan Johar reacts [WATCH]

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand gcw

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand

    WATCH Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu RBA

    WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know NTI

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone's work, doesn't know about Shraddha Kapoor RKK

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone’s work, doesn’t know about Shraddha Kapoor

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Mother son accused of assaulting civic worker hurling casteist slurs over garbage dispute case filed vkp

    Bengaluru: Mother and son accused of assault, hurling casteist slurs on civic worker over garbage dispute

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes toolkits to artisans, craftsmen on Vishwakarma Jayanti anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes toolkits to artisans, craftsmen on Vishwakarma Jayanti

    Lunar Eclipse during Pitru Paksha 2024: Dates, Visibility, and Sutak Timings RBA

    Lunar Eclipse during Pitru Paksha 2024: Dates, Visibility, and Sutak Timings

    Trisha reveals secret bond with Mahesh Babu since college days

    Trisha reveals secret bond with Mahesh Babu since college days

    Bengaluru Speeding BMTC bus kills specially abled person at Majestic bus stand driver detained vkp

    Bengaluru: Speeding BMTC bus kills specially-abled person at Majestic bus stand; driver detained

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon