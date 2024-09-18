Alia Bhatt picks her favourite co-star; chooses Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh? Know here

Alia Bhatt has shared great chemistry with co-stars like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. On a show, she revealed her views on this dynamic while gearing up for her action-packed film Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina, leaving fans excited

Alia Bhatt, one of the most successful actresses, has shared the screen with numerous superstars, including Ranveer Singh. In a previously surfaced video, she made an interesting revelation about her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. When asked which actor she felt she had better chemistry with, Alia hinted that her bond with Varun Dhawan translated better on screen, given their long-time friendship and frequent collaborations.

This conversation took place during an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, where Alia appeared alongside her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh. During the well-known rapid-fire round, Karan Johar, the show's host and director, asked Alia to choose between Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, regarding who she shared the best on-screen chemistry with. Before Alia could respond, Ranveer playfully suggested that she should choose him. Initially, Alia mentioned Ranveer, acknowledging their great chemistry, but then reconsidered, expressing that fans of her pairing with Varun, known as “Varia,” would be disappointed if she didn’t pick him. She ultimately concluded by saying that she and Varun shared the best chemistry. In a lighthearted moment, Ranveer jokingly requested the episode be edited to reflect his name.

Alia is currently preparing for her upcoming film Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. The recently released teaser has captivated audiences, with viewers praising her performance. The teaser begins with Alia’s character sitting in a hotel, reflecting on how little time she has and how much she needs to accomplish, particularly regarding her brother. As the clip unfolds, Vedang Raina’s character is seen being arrested, while Alia’s character, determined and brave, tries to secure his release, even confronting goons and engaging in action scenes. The teaser also provides a glimpse into the characters' past memories. The film promises to be a thrilling ride, especially with Alia taking on action-packed scenes. Karan Johar also shared the teaser on his social media handle, further building anticipation.

Additionally, Alia recently collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for the song "Chal Kudiye," which has just been released.

