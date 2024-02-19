Riteish Deshmukh to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next? All set to don the director’s hat

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is preparing to helm a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to reports, he will play the lead role in the movie.

In 2022, Riteish Deshmukh directed the Marathi smash "Ved," starring himself and his wife Genelia, which became one of the highest-grossing Marathi films. Riteish directed the film, which was his directorial debut, and Genelia produced it; both appeared with Jiya Shankar, who was making her Marathi cinema debut.

According to Pinkvilla, he is currently preparing to make a film about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with an official announcement due shortly. The formal announcement for the film will be made shortly. According to the source, the film is an emotional experience for Riteish, and he has decided to devote all of his energy to bringing this passion project to reality. According to sources, Riteish would play the principal character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. The essential pre-production work has been completed, and the actor-director expects to begin filming soon.

"Santosh Sivan, a National Award-Winning Cinematographer, will make his Marathi cinema debut with this picture, which is billed as the most ambitious in the business. The soundtrack was written by the dependable combo of Ajay and Atul," the insider stated.

Aside from Riteish, the rest of the cast is currently unknown, with announcements anticipated later. Riteish has started prepping for his part as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja. "It's a legacy picture, and Riteish is quite cognizant of the expectations. He would go to any length to produce the most realistic film about the renowned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the insider added.

Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company will produce the film, which will be bilingual in Marathi and Hindi. Santosh Sivan, the National Award-Winning Cinematographer, will debut in Marathi cinema with this film. Ajay-Atul will create the soundtrack for the film. Details regarding the cast have been kept under wraps.