    Bengaluru HORROR! Man accuses childhood friend of 'bewitching' woman, kills him with brick

    In Bengaluru's Sanjayanagar, a 24-year-old man, Varun Kotyan, was killed by his childhood friend, Divesh, during a heated argument over a mutual female friend. Divesh, accusing Varun of "bewitching" the woman, struck him with a brick, leading to Varun’s death.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 9:26 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was killed by his childhood friend during an argument over a mutual female friend. The incident occurred early Saturday in the Sanjayanagar police station area in Bengaluru.

    The victim, identified as Varun Kotyan, a resident of Geddalahalli in Bengaluru, was attacked by his friend Divesh using a cement brick. According to police, both men had a heated argument over the woman, which escalated into a deadly confrontation.

    Varun, originally from Kutpadi village in Udupi district, was celebrating his birthday at home on Friday night with friends, including Divesh, who stayed over after the party. Another friend and the woman in question were also present at the gathering. During the night, a verbal spat erupted between Varun and Divesh, with tensions over the woman running high.

    Despite the intervention of a friend, the argument reignited the next morning. Divesh accused Varun of using magic to "bewitch" the woman, which led to physical altercations between the two. As the fight spilt outside the house, in a fit of rage, Divesh picked up a cement brick and struck Varun on the head. The locals, alarmed by the noise, rushed to help but were too late, as Varun succumbed to severe bleeding.

    Divesh attempted to flee the scene, but residents apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

    According to authorities, the woman and another friend were present in the house during the argument. Frightened by the violence, the woman left for her home. She was later called in for questioning, but police confirmed her innocence in the case.

    The Sanjayanagar police have arrested Divesh on charges of murder, and an investigation is ongoing.

