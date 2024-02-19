BAFTA Awards 2024: A look at Deepika Padukone's unseen backstage pics

Entertainment
Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday made her BAFTA 2024 debut as a presenter.
She gave actor Jonathan Glazer of 'The Zone of Interest' the Best Film Not in the English Language Award.
As Deepika attended the Award ceremony, her backstage pictures went viral.
In one of the pictures, she is seen getting her final touch-up done where she smiles at the camera.
Deepika kept her desi look at the heart and wore a Sabyasachi-designed shimmering saree that came with a backless blouse.
Deepika opted for only earrings and had her hair neatly tied in a bun.