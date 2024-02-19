Entertainment

BAFTA Awards 2024: A look at Deepika Padukone's unseen backstage pics

Image credits: X

Deepika Padukone At BAFTA 2024

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday made her BAFTA 2024 debut as a presenter. 

Image credits: X

Deepika Padukone At BAFTA 2024

She gave actor Jonathan Glazer of 'The Zone of Interest' the Best Film Not in the English Language Award.

Image credits: X

Deepika Padukone At BAFTA 2024

As Deepika attended the Award ceremony, her backstage pictures went viral.

Image credits: X

Deepika Padukone At BAFTA 2024

In one of the pictures, she is seen getting her final touch-up done where she smiles at the camera. 

Image credits: X

Deepika Padukone At BAFTA 2024

Deepika kept her desi look at the heart and wore a Sabyasachi-designed shimmering saree that came with a backless blouse.

Image credits: X

Deepika Padukone At BAFTA 2024

Deepika opted for only earrings and had her hair neatly tied in a bun. 

Image credits: X
