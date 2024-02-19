Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Which award did Deepika Padukone present at BAFTA 2024 Awards?

    Actress Deepika Padukone made her debut as a presenter at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 taking place at the London Royal Festival Hall.

    WATCH: Which award did Deepika Padukone present at BAFTA 2024 Awards? RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 8:01 AM IST

    On Sunday night, actress Deepika Padukone attended the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 and gave actor Jonathan Glazer of 'The Zone of Interest' the Best Film Not in the English Language Award. In addition to Jonathan Glazer, the following films were nominated for the same category: 'Society of the Snow', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Past Lives', and '20 Days in Mariupol'.

    Deepika Padukone presents the Award

    As Deepika took the stage to present the award, the crowd cheered out loud. The awards were streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India and the London Royal Festival Hall served as the venue host for the event. Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, and Dua Lipa were among the other presenters on the list.

    Also read: BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here

    Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree

    Wearing a backless blouse and a shimmering saree, Deepika walked the red carpet at the awards ceremony hosted at London's Royal Festival Hall. Deepika's go-to stylist for a killer saree look was Sabyasachi who crafted her OOTN.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 8:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here RKK

    BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here

    BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi's shimmery golden saree; check out photos and videos RBA

    BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi's shimmery golden saree; check out photos and videos

    BAFTA 2024: When, where to watch 77th British Academy Film Awards RBA

    BAFTA 2024: When, where to watch 77th British Academy Film Awards

    Cuteness Alert Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy couple seek blessing RBA

    Cuteness Alert! Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; couple seek blessing

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date RBA

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 19 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: 2-year-old child goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram

    BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here RKK

    BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here

    7 benefits of drinking water in the morning RBA EAI

    7 benefits of drinking water in the morning

    7 ways how morning meditation can help you RBA EAI

    7 ways how morning meditation can help you

    Shivaji Jayanti 2024: 7 facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj anr

    Shivaji Jayanti 2024: 7 facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon