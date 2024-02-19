WATCH: Which award did Deepika Padukone present at BAFTA 2024 Awards?

Actress Deepika Padukone made her debut as a presenter at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 taking place at the London Royal Festival Hall.

On Sunday night, actress Deepika Padukone attended the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 and gave actor Jonathan Glazer of 'The Zone of Interest' the Best Film Not in the English Language Award. In addition to Jonathan Glazer, the following films were nominated for the same category: 'Society of the Snow', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Past Lives', and '20 Days in Mariupol'.

Deepika Padukone presents the Award

As Deepika took the stage to present the award, the crowd cheered out loud. The awards were streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India and the London Royal Festival Hall served as the venue host for the event. Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, and Dua Lipa were among the other presenters on the list.

Full video of Deepika Padukone announcing the Film Not in the English Language Award for ‘The Zone of Interest’ on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 ✨#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Wl7RqxjWlz — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) February 18, 2024

Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree

Wearing a backless blouse and a shimmering saree, Deepika walked the red carpet at the awards ceremony hosted at London's Royal Festival Hall. Deepika's go-to stylist for a killer saree look was Sabyasachi who crafted her OOTN.