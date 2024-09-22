Coldplay Mumbai tickets LIVE NOW! Step-by-step easy guide here

Coldplay has decided to hold two shows in Mumbai. But how do I acquire tickets? Read the article to know the easy process.

Coldplay tickets are now available, on September 22 and the band is preparing to perform in Mumbai in January 2025, kicking off the new year in style. Fans are excited to see the quartet perform songs like Fix You and Yellow. Seemingly mindful of the anticipation, Coldplay has decided to hold two shows in Mumbai. But how do I acquire tickets? It's an easy process.

Prices

Coldplay will perform at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. According to BookMyShow Live, tickets would cost between 2,500 and 35,000 rupees. The stadium is separated into five sections: three levels of stands, a lounge area, and the ground (where you can stand for the ultimate Coldplay performance experience). The cheapest tickets are on Level 3, while the most expensive are in the Lounge level.

Step-by-step guide

The only method to purchase tickets is through the BookMyShow portal. Unlike prior events, such as Lollapalooza and Diljit Dosanjh's tour, Coldplay will not have an Early Bird sale. Instead, they will open bookings for all levels on Sunday. The bookings begin at 12. Simply connect to your BookMyShow account and select the booking option. A user can book up to eight tickets in a single transaction.

Coldplay will offer 'Infinity Tickets' on November 22, 2024. Infinity Tickets are available for every Coldplay event, making the Music Of The Spheres World Tour affordable to fans. They will cost the local currency equivalent of €20 (INR 2000) per ticket and must be purchased in pairs. They are limited to two tickets per customer and must be purchased in pairs (which will be located next to each other).

Locations will be disclosed when supporters pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the event, and they may be anywhere in the auditorium, from the floor to the higher levels, side view seats, and anything in between.

