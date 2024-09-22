Star Parivaar Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Rohit Purohit, check out winners list

The Star Parivaar Awards 2024 award winners were out and here is the list of who won what, check out!

The Star Parivaar Awards 2024 were declared on Saturday, September 21, with Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerging as the winner. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna received the Best Patni, Bahu, and Pita awards. Rohit Purohit got the Best Pati award. Hitesh Bharadwaj from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin won Best Beta, Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa won Best Maa, Krish from Udne Ki Aasha won Best Chota Sadasya, Ankit Gupta from Maati Se Bandhi Dor won Most Stylish Male, and Bhavika Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin won Most Stylish Female.

Full list of winners-

Best Pati- Rohit Purohit (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Best Beta- Hitesh Bharadwaj (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Bahu- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Pita- Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa)

Best Maa- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Chota Sadasya- Krish (Udne Ki Aasha)

Most Stylish Male- Ankit Gupta (Maati Se Bandhi Dor)

Most Stylish Female- Bhavika Sharma (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Ankit Gupta got the Most Stylish Male award, while Hitesh Bharadwaj won the Star Parivaar Favourite Beta Award. Actor Rohit Purohit, aka Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, awarded Best Pati SPA 2024. The Star Parivaar Awards 2024 photos and videos are all over social media, and fans can be seen rooting for their favorite jodi. Gaurav Khanna, who portrays Anuj in Anupamaa, attended the ceremony sans his co-star Rupali Ganguly.

