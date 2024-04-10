Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rihanna turns SEXY 'nun' for magazine cover; singer gets slammed for ‘religious mockery'

    Singer Rihanna ruffled some religious feathers as she posed as a seductive nun on a magazine cover picture. Social media users slammed her bold picture, many calling it ‘religious mockery' and 'disrespectful'

    Rihanna turns SEXY nun for magazine cover singer gets slammed for religious mockery
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Rihanna drew attention with her new magazine cover photo. The worldwide vocalist posed for the cover of Interview magazine as a 'sexy nun.' The 'Good Girl, Gone Bad' hitmaker showed off plenty of cleavage as she smiled for the camera. She wore strong red lipstick and vibrant blue eyeshadow to cap it off. The provocative magazine cover was posted on Instagram. Rihanna also appeared in a video, making a stance for the camera.

    While many praised Rihanna for her provocative cover, several on social media chastised her for 'religious mockery.' Many people turned to social media to attack her appearance. Following a picture session of the 36-year-old singer wearing a black and white habit, a traditional garment worn by members of religious orders, many fans and critics raced to her comment section to condemn the outfit.

    After seeing the provocative photo of her, in which she wore an unbuttoned Dior top that displayed her cleavage and a little cross tattoo on her face, several social media users accused her of insulting Christians and Catholics. 'So tired with all this unholy imagery!!!!' one wrote while another called the concept 'religious mockery.' 

    Also Read: Is Diljit Dosanjh married to an American-Indian girl and has a son?

    “This is a disrespectful pose to the Christian faith by our very respected Rihanna. Everyone uses Christians as a punching bag because of its peaceful nature. They will never try this with a hijab,” a social media user wrote. “I love Rihanna but I never understand why the obsession with sexualizing religious representations,” added another.

    Also Read: BREAKING: Mysore Court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer film Maidaan

    Another photo in the interview showed Rihanna going topless. She was seen covering her midsection with her hands while sporting a pair of shorts.

    On the other hand, in the interview, Rihanna got candid about wanting a breast lift. She said, “I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be. I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.” Rihanna added, “I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m okay with all that. But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?”

    In 2021, many accused her of 'cultural appropriation' for wearing a holy amulet of the Hindu god Ganesha in a topless selfie. Just a year ago, Rihanna was in hot trouble for selecting a song with sacred Islamic passages as the backdrop to her raunchy Savage x Fenty lingerie presentation.

    The mother of two, who has identified as a Christian throughout the years, recently told Glamour U.K. that reliance on God has helped her stay true to herself. When asked how she stays brave and navigates celebrity, she credits her' relationship to God' and' remembering what's essential in life' with keeping her grounded and unconcerned about 'what other people think.'

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
