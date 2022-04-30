Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat

    Richa Chadha channelled her inner Beyonce as she performs belly dance on the singer’s hit song ‘Already’.

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat drb
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Movie over Disha Patani or Janhvi Kapoor and make way for the sassiest dancer in town, Richa Chadha! ‘The Great Indian Murder’ actress has always impressed one and all with her acting skills. However, she has left everyone stunned with her oh-so-hot belly dancing movies as she grooves on Beyonce’s ‘Already’. Richa took to social media to share the latest video of herself where she is performing the sensual belly dance moves. While she caught every single beat of the song, her moves and the look will certainly make your heart skip a beat!

    Richa Chadha is known for performing meaty and rugged roles. You throw any character at her – whether a tough cop investigating a murder or a funny character, Richa will play it with finesse and will come out with flying colours.

    While her acting has always been loved and appreciated by the audience and critics alike, what may surprise one is the stunning moves that she’s got. And when, on Saturday, Richa Chadha shared the jaw-dropping video of herself performing belly dancing, her fans and followers were left in an awe of her.

    ALSO READ: Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat begins shooting; shares photos from the set

    Taking to Instagram, Richa Chadha shared a long post on the occasion of International Dance Day (which was on Friday), she revealed that she used to be a semi-professional dancer at one point in time. She also said that she used to dance a lot earlier but has always been shy about her body and her dance.

    She wrote in the caption: “Happy International Dance Day ! I am very self-conscious, shy about both my body and my dance. Used to dance a LOT before, even semi-professionally. (Now need cleaner isolations, footwork, hands etc) Comments are off cuz I am dying inside. I love this fusion belly-dance style and have been learning it starting with the lovely @hiishai , I promise will be more consistent now, wanna find time to dance again.”

    Check out her sizzling dance moves here:

    Richa Chadha also went on to add the lyrics of the song on which she performed the sizzling dance. Richa chose to perform on ‘Already’, a track that’s sung by Beyonce, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer. The song is from Beyonce’s visual album ‘Black is King'.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Richa Chadha was last seen in 'The Great Indian Murder' series, also featuring actors Pratik Gandhi and Ashutosh Rana. She will next be seen in the third installation of 'Fukrey', starring her beau Ali Fasal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manoj Singh.

    ALSO READ: Then and Now: Richa Chadha's shocking transformation secret out (Pictures)

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
