Then and Now: Richa Chadha's shocking transformation secret out (Pictures)

Richa Chadha recently shared some hot and sexy pictures of her post-weight loss: Richa's then and now photos are breaking the internet

Richa Chadha's post-weight-loss photograph has set the internet on fire, and her followers can't stop praising her. The actress recently came to Instagram to showcase many photos of herself dressed in a blazing hot shimmering gown with exquisite cut-outs and striking stunning poses.



She also discussed the concept of the photographs, remarking that it was unique from the films she chose. Her tweet comes just a few months after she spoke about self-love in a video for Valentine's Day.



Richa Chadha's most recent photoshoot has gone viral. Fans couldn't get enough of the diva's dramatic metamorphosis, which she documented in multiple images. The Fukrey star sparkled in a dazzling gown that showed off her contours. Her drastic alteration was clearly seen in the photographs. She also promised to reveal further photographs from the photoshoot.



"I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art... while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do... but interesting still... we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later. Thanks @ashishchawlaphotography @nehasinghmakeupofficial @bikanta," Chadha wrote.



Richa wore a sleeveless gown with halter neck straps, a plunging neckline that extends up to her waist, side cut-outs, sequin embellishments, a flowing skirt, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side for the photoshoot. She donned statement earrings, rings, and stiletto heels.



Richa accessorised her curly locks with the eye-catching costume by wrapping them in a sloppy updo. Shimmering eye shadow, glossy berry-toned lip tint, radiant complexion, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek brows, dazzling highlighter, and reddened cheeks were her glam favourites.



The Masaan actor also opened out about her weight loss journey. "Healthy weight loss" implies "not losing muscle," she added. "In my situation, the gluteus maximus is intact." Richa and actor Ali Fazal have been dating for several years. The couple was set to marry in April 2020, but the date was moved back because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Also Read: Who is Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend? Check out her sexy and cute pictures