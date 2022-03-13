Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat begins shooting; shares photos from the set

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The filming for Fukrey 3 has begun in Mumbai. Actor Pulkit Samrat shared the first set of pictures from the movie’s shoot schedule.

    Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat and his co-star Varun Sharma and Manoj Singh have started shooting for the third instalment of ‘Fukrey’. The shooting for the upcoming comedy-drama ‘Fukrey 3’ has kick-started. Film’s led actor, Pulkit Samrat, took to social media on Sunday to share the news of the movie’s filming.

    Pulkit Samrat shared a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday, wherein he shared two pictures from the sets of Fukrey 3. In the first picture, Samrat is holding the film’s clapboard while the second photograph shows him with his co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

    “#Fukrey3 aapki seva mein! 🤟@mriglamba @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @therichachadha @oyemanjot @pankajtripathi @fukravarun @amalendu_dop @excelmovies @vishalrr @rheawaghahujaa @nidhidexter @vipulhappy @kassimjagmagia @devangmajethia,” Samrat wrote in the cation. The post saw comments from many celebrities including ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Riteish Deshmukh, Sophie Chaudhary, cricketer Suresh Raina and more. 

    This is the third instalment of the hit film ‘Fukrey’ which was released in the year 2015. Three years after that, Fukrey’s sequel – ‘Fukrey returns’ was released in the year 2016. Fukrey, a comedy-drama film, revolves around four friends who come together to earn make easy money and find themselves in the middle of a situation.

    Richa Chadha plays the main villain ‘Bholi Punjaban’ in the franchise film; it is expected that this time too she will be seen in the same character. Apart from Richa Chadha, her fiancé actor Ali Fazal is also a part of the franchise.

    Recently it was claimed in many media reports that he has been out of Fukrey 3. However, the filmmaker has not confirmed anything about this yet. There have also been reports that claimed that Ali Fazal will not be a part of the film’s third instalment. However, the makers of the film have not yet reacted to it. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal was recently seen in the Hollywood film ‘Death On A Nile’, starring actor Gal Gadot.

