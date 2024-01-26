Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Republic Day: 'Vande Mataram', 'Teri Mitti', 5 patriotic songs to listen on this day

    Here is a list of patriotic Bollywood songs that you can listen to on this day.

    Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26th each year. It marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. The day is significant as it declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. Here is a list of patriotic Bollywood songs that you can listen to on this day.

    'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' - Lata Mangeshkar

    This iconic song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, was composed by C. Ramchandra. It is a tribute to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

    'Maa Tujhe Salaam' - A.R. Rahman

    Composed by A.R. Rahman, this song became immensely popular for its soul-stirring melody and patriotic lyrics. It was released to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of India's independence in 1997.

    'Teri Mitti' - B Praak (from the movie Kesari)

    This emotionally charged song from the movie 'Kesari' pays homage to the bravery of soldiers. Sung by B Praak, it beautifully captures the spirit of sacrifice and love for the country.

    'Vande Mataram' - Lata Mangeshkar

    Lata Mangeshkar's rendition of 'Vande Mataram' is a timeless classic that invokes a deep sense of patriotism. The song has been used in various films and patriotic events.

    'Aisa Des Hai Mera' - Udit Narayan, Lata Mangeshkar (from the movie Veer-Zaara)

    Composed by the musical maestro late Madan Mohan, this song from 'Veer-Zaara' celebrates the unity and diversity of India. Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar's vocals add a nostalgic touch to the melody.

    These songs are just a glimpse of the rich patriotic music in Bollywood. They have become anthems of national pride and are often played during significant patriotic events and celebrations.

