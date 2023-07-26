Rekha’s biography: Author Yasser Usman dismisses reports of actress’s alleged live-in relationship

In response to the recurring stories about Rekha, the subject of his 2016 book "Rekha: The Untold Story," author Yasser Usman has released a statement. Rekha's purported live-in relationship with her manager, Farzana, was allegedly referenced in the book, according to several recent articles. Yasser Usman angrily refuted the reports regarding Rekha's purported live-in relationship in a message that was posted on Twitter. He took to Twitter and wrote: “The quotes alleging a ‘live-in relationship’ ascribed to my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story’ are a complete fabrication, falsification, and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism. I assert without a doubt that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book.”

“Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases ‘live-in relationship’ or ‘hermetic existence’ or ‘the biography claiming the relationship is sexual’ have never been used. These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story’ are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible.” he added, threatening of taking legal action.

It's disgusting how resistant clickbait journalism is to fact-checking. They primarily target ladies.Poor clickbait journalism has led to the recurrence of these false quotes every few years. We won't think twice about taking legal action against the outlets involved if these quotes that are ascribed to me or my book "Rekha The Untold Story" are not corrected right away.Rekha recently made an appearance in a TV show promo for "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin," and her supporters are anxiously awaiting word of her forthcoming endeavours. The last important part she played in a movie was in "Super Nani."

