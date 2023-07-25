Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

    Explore the spine-chilling legends and mysterious incidents surrounding seven iconic movies, from cursed film sets to unexplained accidents. Discover the haunted side of Hollywood's silver screen tales.

    Movies have the power to transport us to different worlds, but sometimes they can also leave a lingering sense of eeriness and supernatural occurrences. Several films throughout cinematic history have been surrounded by strange and unexplained events, leading people to believe that they might be haunted. While some of these stories may have logical explanations, the legends surrounding these films continue to captivate the imagination of moviegoers and fans of the supernatural. Whether cursed or coincidental, these movies have left a lasting mark on the world of cinema and the realm of the unknown.

    Here are seven such movies that have become infamous for their eerie reputation:

    1. The Exorcist (1973)

    "The Exorcist," directed by William Friedkin, is a horror classic that tells the chilling story of a young girl possessed by a malevolent entity. While filming the movie, numerous unexplained accidents and incidents occurred on set. Actors and crew members reported strange phenomena, and some believed that a curse had been placed on the production. Some even claim that the set was built on an old burial ground, adding to the film's haunted lore.

    2. Poltergeist (1982)

    "Poltergeist," directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, revolves around a family's horrifying experience with malevolent spirits in their new home. Tragically, several members of the cast, including Heather O'Rourke, who played the young girl Carol Anne, passed away shortly after the film's release. This led to speculation that the film was cursed, with rumors of a "Poltergeist curse" haunting the production.

    3. The Omen (1976)

    "The Omen," directed by Richard Donner, follows the story of a diplomat who suspects his adopted son might be the Antichrist. This chilling horror film encountered its share of mysterious incidents during filming. A few months after the movie's release, a plane carrying the film's executive producer, Mace Neufeld, was struck by lightning, fueling rumors that the film was cursed.

    4. The Crow (1994)

    "The Crow," directed by Alex Proyas, is a dark fantasy film that gained notoriety when its lead actor, Brandon Lee, tragically died during production. A freak accident on set involving a faulty prop firearm took Lee's life, leading many to believe that the film was cursed. The eerie circumstances surrounding Brandon Lee's death have forever tied the movie to supernatural speculation.

    5. Three Men and a Baby (1987)

    "Three Men and a Baby," directed by Leonard Nimoy, is a lighthearted comedy. However, it gained an unexpected haunting reputation due to a perceived ghostly figure seen in the background of one scene. Some claimed that the apparition was the ghost of a boy who died in the apartment where the movie was filmed. In reality, the figure was a cardboard cutout of Ted Danson, one of the film's stars, but the myth persists.

    6. Annabelle (2014)

    "Annabelle," directed by John R. Leonetti, is a horror film centered around a possessed doll that terrorizes a couple. The creepy doll featured in the movie was reportedly based on a real-life haunted doll, and the film's set was said to be plagued by strange occurrences and accidents during filming. Crew members also reported feeling uneasy around the doll, adding to the film's spine-chilling reputation.

    7. The Conjuring (2013)

    "The Conjuring," directed by James Wan, is inspired by the real-life paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie revolves around a family terrorized by malevolent spirits in their farmhouse. Some crew members claimed that they experienced strange events on set, and the real-life Warrens' involvement with the film added to the sense of unease surrounding its production.

