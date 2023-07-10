Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's popular dance moves in favourite Punjabi track 'Obessed'

    Obessed, a punjabi song, has become Rashmika Mandanna's new favourite song, and Vicky Kaushal is to blame.

    Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's popular dance moves in favourite Punjabi track 'Obessed'
    One of the most well-liked actresses in both Bollywood and the South is Rashmika Mandanna. She has a sizable following on social media and routinely interacts with her followers. The actress created the Ask Me Anything session and engaged with her followers by asking them about their favourite foods, songs, and other topics. During an interactive session, a fan asked the Pushpa actress about her favourite song, and she said that it was the well-liked and in-demand Punjabi song Obsessed. She shared a video of herself dancing to the popular tune, which Vicky Kaushal also enjoys. The actress can be seen bopping along to the Punjabi music. 

    

    Following the viral success of Vicky Kaushal's outstanding dance talents, the Obsessed song saw an increase in popularity. With his manoeuvres, he completely commanded the stage as people clapped and whistled. His admirers went wild as the actor's dance went viral on social media. The second installment of the Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has Rashmika Mandanna repeating her Srivalli character. The movie, which was directed by Pushpa 2, also stars Fahadh Faasil in the title character. She collaborated on his upcoming movie, VNRTrio, along with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula. The actress also revealed Dev Mohan's female-focused movie Rainbow.

