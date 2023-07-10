Entertainment

'Stranger Things' to 'The Society' - 7 best teen shows on Netflix

These shows offer a mix of suspense, drama, comedy, and relatable teen experiences, making them popular choices among young viewers on Netflix.

Stranger Things

Set in the 1980s, this sci-fi thriller follows a group of friends as they encounter supernatural mysteries in their small town.

13 Reasons Why

Based on the bestselling novel, this controversial series explores the aftermath of a high school student's suicide and addresses difficult topics like bullying and mental health.

Sex Education

A comedy-drama series that follows an awkward teenager, Otis, who teams up with a rebellious classmate to start a sex therapy clinic at their school.

The Umbrella Academy

This superhero series revolves around a dysfunctional family of gifted siblings who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and prevent an impending apocalypse.

On My Block

A coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows a group of four friends navigating the challenges of high school in a tough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood.

Elite

A Spanish teen drama series set in an exclusive private school where the clash between wealthy students and newcomers leads to murder and intrigue.

The Society

After a mysterious event leaves a group of teenagers without adults, they must create their own society and navigate the challenges of survival and power struggles.

