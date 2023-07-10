Entertainment

'Jawan': 7 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film

Meta: "Jawan" revolves around themes of patriotism, duty, and personal sacrifice. Shah Rukh's Jawan Prevue has taken social media by storm
 

Powerful performances

The film features strong performances by the cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in the lead role, 
 

Action-packed sequences

The film delivers thrilling action sequences that keep the adrenaline pumping. Well-choreographed stunts and intense combat scenes add excitement and visual appeal.
 

Memorable dialogues

The film includes impactful dialogues that resonate with the audience and leave a lasting impression. 

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara

Vijay's glimpse, Deepika Padukone's special appearance, Nayanthara's power-packed appearance and Sanya's intriguing character, Jawan Prevue will definitely leave you impressed!

Atlee

'Jawan' is an action thriller written and directed by Atlee. The film will mark Shah Rukh's first collaboration with the South director Atlee.

Location

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. 

Anirudh Ravichander

