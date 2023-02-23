Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut

Rashmika Mandanna in Milan Fashion Week: Taking to social media, Pushpa star shared some videos and pictures from the event. She met South Korean actor Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong.

Rashmika Mandanna is not only attending Milan Fashion Week, but she also drew the attention of K-drama and Thai drama fans when she uploaded a photo with two stars from the industries. Rashmika took to Instagram Stories in the early hours of Thursday to share a photo of herself standing alongside South Korean actor Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong.

Rashmika Mandanna was seen standing between both stars and posing with finger hearts in the photo. The actress was dressed in white, while the guys were dressed in black. Rashmika captioned the photo, "We the Asians," and tagged the celebrities.

Who is Jung Il-woo?

Jung Il-woo has appeared in several K-dramas, for those who are unaware. The Moon Embracing the Sun, Diary of a Night Watchman, Cinderella and the Four Knights, and Bossam: Steal the Fate are among them.

Who is Kanawut Traipipattanapong?

Kanawut Traipipattanapong, on the other hand, is recognised for series such as TharnType: The Series, TharnType Season 2: 7 Years of Love, and You Are My Makeup Artist. We are ecstatic to see Rashmika interact with some of our favourite celebrities!

Rashmika Mandanna work front:

Rashmika Mandanna was most recently featured in Shantanu Bagchi's directorial Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film was made available on demand. She'll next be seen in the highly anticipated picture Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal parts. The film is presently under development and is set to be released on August 11, 2023. In Goodbye, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika is also working on Pushpa: The Raj. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj in the film. Fahadh Faasil also appears in the film.