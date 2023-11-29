Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions

Today, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram officially became life partners, exchanging vows in a traditional Meitei ceremony held in the beautiful city of Imphal. The wedding took place with the presence of close friends and family, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere that perfectly captured the essence of their love story. A few days back, they shared the exciting news on their social media that they are getting married on November 29. Now, videos and pictures capturing the emotional moments from their wedding are circulating on social media, giving everyone a glimpse into the heartfelt celebration.

A video captures the traditional welcome of Randeep Hooda as he arrives for the wedding rituals at the venue. Watch

The pictures were shared on Instagram shows Randeep Hooda with Lin Laishram engrossed in wedding rituals. In one picture Randeep can be seen with family members.



Prior to their wedding, the couple sought blessings at a temple located in Heingang, Imphal East district. Lin shared snapshots of their visit on social media, featuring Randeep Hooda performing rituals inside the temple, adorned in a finely tailored kurta. Meanwhile, Lin graced the special occasion in a lovely pink saree.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram had kept their romantic relationship out of the public eye. However, a few days ago, they made a joint announcement on Instagram, officially confirming their wedding date through a shared statement. The post read "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT, LIN & RANDEEP."

