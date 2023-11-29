Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram recall their first meet; looks forward to the cultural amalgamation

    Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to marry in Manipur, embracing Manipuri traditions. Randeep expresses excitement about the cultural exchange

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, known for his impactful performances in films like Highway and Sarbjit, is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in his life as he prepares to tie the knot with Lin Laishram. The couple, who recently announced their wedding in Imphal, Manipur, took a moment to share the story of their first meeting.

    In a recent conversation, Randeep expressed his excitement about immersing himself in Manipuri culture through the wedding traditions. Alongside Lin, he visited the Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort with their families. Randeep emphasized the importance of honoring Lin's traditions, mentioning that he was looking forward to the ceremony and the unique customs, even acknowledging the challenge of the groom sitting for an extended period in Meitei love marriages.

    "I want to experience my life partner’s culture. That’s why I am here," Randeep remarked, expressing his anticipation for the cultural exchange. He shared his hope that the ceremony would go smoothly, expressing his desire for a happy future filled with children and abundance.

    Reflecting on their love story, Randeep mentioned that he and Lin had been friends for a long time, tracing their connection back to their days in theaters. Their friendship has now evolved into a deeper bond as they transition into a family. Lin added that their paths initially crossed at Naseeruddin Shah’s theater group, Motley, where Randeep was her senior.

    The couple has been spotted exploring the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal as part of their pre-wedding rituals. As they eagerly prepare to exchange vows, Randeep and Lin's love story appears to be a beautiful blend of east-meets-west, symbolizing a harmonious union of their respective backgrounds..

