Director Indrajit Lankesh introduces newcomers Gauravv Dhingra & Akaisha Vats in 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh'. He said he wanted actors with "honesty and innocence" for the roles, a creative decision over a commercial one for the PAN-India film.

Director Indrajit Lankesh is introducing newcomers Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats in his upcoming film 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story', choosing fresh faces despite the film featuring an ensemble of seasoned actors.

Director on casting fresh faces

Speaking about the casting, Lankesh said that he was looking for actors who could make audiences believe in their characters rather than familiar faces. "When I began casting Jai Hind Jai Sindh, I wasn't looking for familiar faces, I was looking for actors who could make the audience believe in the characters. Gaurav and Akaisha had that honesty and innocence. They walked into the auditions without any baggage, and that freshness is exactly what the story needed," he said in a statement.

The director said launching newcomers was a creative decision rather than a commercial one and highlighted their experience of working alongside veteran actors. "Watching actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada and Zarina Wahab perform every day was like a masterclass. Gaurav and Akaisha absorbed everything with incredible sincerity, and I think audiences will notice that honesty in their performances," Lankesh added.

Pan-India release and cast details

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the update on his social media handle with the caption, “INDRAJIT LANKESH INTRODUCES TWO NEW FACES IN 'JAI HIND, JAI SINDH' – POSTERS OUT NOW... Director #IndrajitLankesh introduces #GauravvDhingra and #AkaishaVats as the lead pair in #JaiHindJaiSindh: A Love Story. The romantic drama is set for a PAN-India theatrical release in 2026, arriving in #Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Produced by Sammy Nanwani under the banner of Sammy's Entertainment and directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Indira Tiwari, Upasana Singh, Ehsan Khan, Pooja Katyal, Ajit Shidhaye, Ankiith Arora, Rajveer Singh, Nanak Singh, Kartikey Malviya, Fatima Ayesha Khan and Garima Agarwal, along with newcomers Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats.

The posters introducing the two new faces have been unveiled, with the film set for a Pan-India theatrical release in 2026 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. (ANI)