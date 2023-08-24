Rakhi Sawant VS Adil Durrani: Reality star to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against best friend Rajshree

Rakhi Sawant has revealed her intentions to file a defamation suit amounting to Rs 100 crore against her best friend Rajshree, following a recent press conference where Rajshree, along with Rakhi's former husband Adil Khan Durrani, made damaging statements about the actress. Rakhi, addressing the media herself, emphasized that she believes she is being falsely targeted by these individuals, asserting that they have pursued this course of action solely for publicity. Videos from her press conference have gone viral, capturing Rakhi's declaration of the impending defamation suit against Rajshree. In one such video, Rakhi vehemently expressed her commitment to her self-respect and the substantial sum of Rs 100 crore designated for the defamation case.

Further elaborating on the situation, Rakhi Sawant shared distressing details during the press conference, specifically pointing to instances where her former husband, Adil, would create false domestic violence scenarios by intentionally injuring himself. She recounted how he would inflict harm upon himself and subsequently create videos portraying Rakhi as the aggressor, thereby attempting to corroborate his claims. Rakhi asserted that her husband's actions were designed to manipulate the situation in his favor, portraying her as the perpetrator of abuse.

Rajshree, Rakhi's best friend, has also made her stance known by filing a police complaint against Rakhi. However, in her interactions with paparazzis Rajshree expressed her shock and confusion over the recent developments. She emphasized the history of mutual support between herself and Rakhi, even during challenging times, and indicated her continued intention to stand by Rakhi despite the present circumstances.

In a previous press conference, Rakhi Sawant made additional allegations against Adil Khan Durrani. She claimed that he was involved in the creation and distribution of nude videos of her with the intention of selling them in Dubai. Rakhi also made serious accusations about Adil's sexual behavior, asserting that she had witnessed him engaging in sexual activities with both men and women. Furthermore, she accused Adil of physical violence, attempted murder on multiple occasions, and even accused him of raping his Iranian girlfriend over an extended period.

