Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant VS Adil Durrani: Reality star to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against best friend Rajshree

    Rakhi Sawant plans a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against friend Rajshree after press conference allegations. Adil Khan Durrani, her ex-husband, accused her of abuse. Rajshree filed police complaint. Rakhi claims Adil faked domestic violence, made explicit videos, and engaged in disturbing behavior--by Amrita Ghosh

    Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani controversy: Reality TV star to sue for 100-crore defamation; deets inside ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Rakhi Sawant has revealed her intentions to file a defamation suit amounting to Rs 100 crore against her best friend Rajshree, following a recent press conference where Rajshree, along with Rakhi's former husband Adil Khan Durrani, made damaging statements about the actress. Rakhi, addressing the media herself, emphasized that she believes she is being falsely targeted by these individuals, asserting that they have pursued this course of action solely for publicity. Videos from her press conference have gone viral, capturing Rakhi's declaration of the impending defamation suit against Rajshree. In one such video, Rakhi vehemently expressed her commitment to her self-respect and the substantial sum of Rs 100 crore designated for the defamation case.

    Further elaborating on the situation, Rakhi Sawant shared distressing details during the press conference, specifically pointing to instances where her former husband, Adil, would create false domestic violence scenarios by intentionally injuring himself. She recounted how he would inflict harm upon himself and subsequently create videos portraying Rakhi as the aggressor, thereby attempting to corroborate his claims. Rakhi asserted that her husband's actions were designed to manipulate the situation in his favor, portraying her as the perpetrator of abuse.

    Rajshree, Rakhi's best friend, has also made her stance known by filing a police complaint against Rakhi. However, in her interactions with paparazzis Rajshree expressed her shock and confusion over the recent developments. She emphasized the history of mutual support between herself and Rakhi, even during challenging times, and indicated her continued intention to stand by Rakhi despite the present circumstances.

    ALSO READ: Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started

    In a previous press conference, Rakhi Sawant made additional allegations against Adil Khan Durrani. She claimed that he was involved in the creation and distribution of nude videos of her with the intention of selling them in Dubai. Rakhi also made serious accusations about Adil's sexual behavior, asserting that she had witnessed him engaging in sexual activities with both men and women. Furthermore, she accused Adil of physical violence, attempted murder on multiple occasions, and even accused him of raping his Iranian girlfriend over an extended period.

    ALSO READ: 'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH)

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel breaks silence about doing 'intimate' scenes on screen in films vma

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel breaks silence about doing 'intimate' scenes on screen in films

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani latest film RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT: When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s latest film

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says 'Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest MSW

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says ‘Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's 'RDX' started LMA

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection ATG

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection

    Recent Stories

    7 protein filled mouthwatering Bengali vegetarian dishes MSW

    7 protein filled mouthwatering Bengali vegetarian dishes

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel breaks silence about doing 'intimate' scenes on screen in films vma

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel breaks silence about doing 'intimate' scenes on screen in films

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani latest film RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT: When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s latest film

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says 'Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest MSW

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says ‘Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest

    BRICS Summit 2023: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invites Saudi Arabia, 5 other nation to join bloc AJR

    BRICS Summit 2023: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invites Saudi Arabia, 5 other nation to join bloc

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon