'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH)

Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav showcase epic brawl scenes in the action and adventure movie trailer RDX. Know when this unique trio hits the theatres. by Leona Merlin Antony

Starring Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav, the trailer for RDX was released on 13th August. Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian come in the female lead roles. Lal, Maala Parvathi, and Babu Antony also grace their presence on the screens. The trailer opens a scene where a carnival is taking place. Three youngsters, Robert, Dony and Xavier, trained in martial arts come in bikes and start a fight. RDX is the acronym for the names of the male lead roles. It proceeds to show a more serious tone to the events thereby leading to the final fight scene happening at a big carnival.

Watch trailer:

The movie is directed by Nahas Hidayath, a novice director. Sophia Paul, producer of Minnal Murali and Bangalore Days, is producing RDX as well under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The screenplay and dialogues are in command of S action choreographers for KGF and Vikram. The Director of Photography is Alex J Pulickal, while the music is being managed by SAM CS, who was the music director of Kaithi and Vikram Vedha.

The release date of RDX is on 25 August 2023 during the Onam fever.

Halaballoo is a song from RDX movie which is still trending on Youtube it was released two weeks ago on July 26th. The whole song has a retro theme and looks very vintage. It is sung by Benny Dayal, Ranjith K Govind, Naresh Iyer, and, Sam CS. Shane Nigam shared the video on Instagram quoting, “HALABALLOO - the electrifying first single from RDX! Get your groove on and step into the beat!”