Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started

    The online booking of RDX has started since the release of the movie is on 25 August, tomorrow. Antony Varghese Pepe, Neeraj Madhav and Shane Nigam are going to be in the lead roles in this movie directed by Nahas Hidayath. --by Leona Merlin Antony
     

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's 'RDX' started LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    RDX is going to be released in theatres tomorrow. Antony Varghese Pepe, Neeraj Madhav and Shane Nigam are going to be in the lead roles. Robert, Dony, and Xavier are the names by which they would appear in the movie. The movie title is also an abbreviation of that. Since it is an Onam release, the fans are excited to see this action-packed movie. 

    This is a family action film released under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The online booking for tickets has commenced. The OTT rights over the movie have been bought by Netflix for a huge sum of money.

     

    Sophia Paul, the producer of ‘RDX’ had reportedly said,  it was sad that ‘Minnal Murali’ was not able to make it to the theatres. She was the producer of the latter movie as well. Even though it was a Netflix OTT release, it bagged a huge success and appreciation from the audience. She hopes ‘RDX’ will be a full-packed action movie that can be enjoyed by the audience. 

    ALSO READ: 'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH)

    Nahas Hidayath is known for the movies Aaravam’ and ‘Godha’. ‘Aaravam’ was an Antony Varghese Pepe and Ann Sheethal starrer. It introduced us to the story of campus life, the rivalry between two gangs and the problems that came along with that. ‘Godha’, for which Nihas was an assistant director,  tells the story of Das and Aditi who inspire each other in the journey of becoming wrestlers. 

    Stunt master duo, Anbariv is behind the choreography of this action movie. They are known for their notable contributions to Vikram, Beast and KGF. Bangalore Days, Minnal Murali and Kadu Pookkunna Neram are noteworthy movies produced by Sophia Paul. The audience hopes RDX will also maintain the expectancy levels that are on the rise. 

    ALSO READ: ‘King of Kotha’ to ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.”: 5 Onam release movies soon to hit theatres
     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection ATG

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83 ADC

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week vma

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor trilled to work with veteran actor LMA

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor thrilled to work with veteran actor

    National Film Awards 2023 Malayalam Nominations: Joju George to win best actor award for Nayattu? ADC

    National Film Awards 2023 Malayalam Nominations: Joju George to win best actor award for Nayattu?

    Recent Stories

    Love Almond milk 6 easy steps to make it at home gcw eai

    Love Almond milk? 6 easy steps to make it at home

    Sports Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen prepare for FIDE World Cup 'Tiebreaker' osf

    Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen prepare for FIDE World Cup 'Tiebreaker'

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection ATG

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection

    Rs 4,767.20 crore Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road among 4 projects being mulled by Centre

    Rs 4,767.20 crore Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road among 4 projects being mulled by Centre

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced Here is a step by step guide to check it gcw

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced; Here's a step-by-step guide to check it

    Recent Videos

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon