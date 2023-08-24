Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started

The online booking of RDX has started since the release of the movie is on 25 August, tomorrow. Antony Varghese Pepe, Neeraj Madhav and Shane Nigam are going to be in the lead roles in this movie directed by Nahas Hidayath. --by Leona Merlin Antony

RDX is going to be released in theatres tomorrow. Antony Varghese Pepe, Neeraj Madhav and Shane Nigam are going to be in the lead roles. Robert, Dony, and Xavier are the names by which they would appear in the movie. The movie title is also an abbreviation of that. Since it is an Onam release, the fans are excited to see this action-packed movie.

This is a family action film released under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The online booking for tickets has commenced. The OTT rights over the movie have been bought by Netflix for a huge sum of money.

Sophia Paul, the producer of ‘RDX’ had reportedly said, it was sad that ‘Minnal Murali’ was not able to make it to the theatres. She was the producer of the latter movie as well. Even though it was a Netflix OTT release, it bagged a huge success and appreciation from the audience. She hopes ‘RDX’ will be a full-packed action movie that can be enjoyed by the audience.

Nahas Hidayath is known for the movies Aaravam’ and ‘Godha’. ‘Aaravam’ was an Antony Varghese Pepe and Ann Sheethal starrer. It introduced us to the story of campus life, the rivalry between two gangs and the problems that came along with that. ‘Godha’, for which Nihas was an assistant director, tells the story of Das and Aditi who inspire each other in the journey of becoming wrestlers.

Stunt master duo, Anbariv is behind the choreography of this action movie. They are known for their notable contributions to Vikram, Beast and KGF. Bangalore Days, Minnal Murali and Kadu Pookkunna Neram are noteworthy movies produced by Sophia Paul. The audience hopes RDX will also maintain the expectancy levels that are on the rise.

