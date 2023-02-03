Rajshri Deshpande is elated with herself, SRK being the best performers, hails, 'Mannat Maang Li'

Trial By Fire fame actress Rajshri Deshpande talks about how she feels happy to know that she and SRK are the best performers of January, hails Mannat Maang Li.

Actress Rajshri Deshpande is currently basking in the success of her recent release Netflix series, Trial By Fire. In the critically acclaimed Netflix series, she played the role of Neelam, who loses her children in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy of 1997. Her brilliant performance has left everyone in awe of the actress.

Rajshri, an avid social media user, recently revealed how superstar Shah Rukh Khan helped her during the Covid-19 pandemic. Deshpande also mentioned she dreams of working with Shah Rukh Khan someday.

She also mentioned that she never expected this to happen, but a renowned entertainment publication has declared both her and Shah Rukh Khan as the best performers of January 2023. This news has left her in awe. Rajshri felt happy about this. She also shared how deeply grateful she is to the Meer Foundation of SRK, which helped her to aid Marathwada, Kerala, and Chattisgarh during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajshri added that she does not have any idea when she might be able to meet King Khan in person. But, she always has a dream and a goal of working with the Baadshah of Bollywood in her career someday.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she tweeted, “During covid @iamsrk helped me help Marathwada, Kerala & Chhattisgarh with his @MeerFoundation team. And today, @FilmCompanion mentions us together as the best performers of January. I do not know when I will meet King Khan. But I will always dream of working with him! #MannatMaangLi."

Meanwhile, Rajshri Deshpande is widely known for her roles in Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game and Sacred Games, where she played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife. She debuted in Hindi cinema with small role in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Talaash in 2012. She shot to fame with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Pan Nalin directorial, Angry Indian Goddesses and the award-winning Malayalam film S Durga.

