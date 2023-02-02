Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Deol shares special message on niece Prerna Gill's book announcement

    Legendary bollywood star Sunny Deol gives a special message on his niece Prena Gill's book announcement.

    Sunny Deol shares special message on niece Prerna Gill's book announcement vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Actor Sunny Deol, often spends his leisure time in Manali. This is evident from his Instagram timeline. The star is a mountain lover who loves the calm and solace away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A nature lover and an avid reader, the actor took to his social media to congratulate his niece on her book “Meanwhile” with a special message.

    The actor wrote, “My Darling Niece a Poet. Congratulations, Prerna Gill, on your new book, titled Meanwhile Poems. All the very best. Just Keep weaving your magic." Prerna Gill is an Indian author, poet and editor. Her poems have appeared in Indian Literature, the Sahitya Akademi bimonthly journal, The Indian Quarterly, and in iconic lyricist Gulzar anthology A Poem a Day. 'Meanwhile' is a collection of thoughtful poems that explores the light and shadow of the everyday. Prerna Gill and her poetries are really personal and honest. She has successfully harmonized her urban upbringing with her ancestral roots, which needs vulnerability and courage. The online edition of the book is available at Amazon India, Harper Collins, and Barnes and Noble.

    ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol looks fiery in a powerful avatar within first poster look of the awaited actioner film

    Besides, makers dropped the first poster of Gadar 2, which created a storm on the internet in the last week on January 26, 2023. In the poster netizens witnessed Sunny Deol in a never seen before action-packed avatar. The poster has piqued the curiosity of audiences and cinema lovers.

    In the poster Sunny Deol donned a black kurta and pajama with a green turban on his head. His eyes are full of fire and anger. He has a large hammer in his hand. There is an army of villains behind him in the poster who want to kill him. In the caption of the poster image, 'Hindustan Zindabad' is clearly evident. Just like the first part was the biggest blockbuster, fans want this one to create a new history too. Fans are already thrilled for the film by witnessing the first poster look of Gadar 2.

    On the work front, Sunny Deol on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day 2023, unveiled poster of his upcoming movie Gadar 2. He will reprise his role as the legendary Tara Singh. The film will be an action-packed adventure filled with intense battles. Gadar 2 will release on August 11, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?-ayh

    WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans vma

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans

    Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is to be released in two parts vma

    Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is to be released in two parts

    Aaliya's lawyer reveals how Nawazuddin Siddiqui family ensured 'no food, bed and bathroom' to his client vma

    Aaliya's lawyer reveals how Nawazuddin Siddiqui family ensured 'no food, bed and bathroom' to his client

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date out; read more details on film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt vma

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date out; read more details on film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

    Recent Stories

    Peshawar mosque blast case: Officials say suicide bomber was in police uniform; check details AJR

    Peshawar mosque blast case: Officials say suicide bomber was in police uniform; check details

    pro-wrestling WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?-ayh

    WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?

    Virat Kohli impressed with Shubman Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara' snt

    Kohli impressed with Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara'

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans vma

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans

    WhatsApp users to soon be able to create calling shortcuts; know how that will help - adt

    WhatsApp users to soon be able to create calling shortcuts; know how that will help

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon