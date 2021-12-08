Rahat Fateh Ali Khan birthday: THIS is how much he charges per song in India

As Rahat Fateh Ali Khan turns 47 today, on December 09, let u take a look at a few things about the Pakistani singer’s life – from his early singing day to being accused in a foreign currency smuggling case.

The whole world is convinced of the voice of Sufi singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Today, on December 09, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrating his 47th birthday. Rahat Ali Khan has been entered the singing world at the tender age of 11. Born in Pakistan, Rahat was taught classical music and qawwali by his uncle and world-famous Sufi singer, late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2003 with the film 'Paap' directed by Pooja Bhatt. In this film starring John Abraham in the lead, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang the song 'Laghi Tujhse Mann Ki Lagan'. The song turned out to be a massive hit soon after its release and continues to be the favourite of many even today. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan did his first stage show at the age of seven. From there to doing playback singing in films, he also played the role of a judge in many television music shows.

Rahat Ali Khan, reportedly, charges At least Rs 20 lakh for a song each in the Hindi film industry. Rahat Ali Khan is one of the most expensive singers of Bollywood. He owns a property worth $25 million.

Although almost all the songs of Rahat Ali Khan are a hit among the listeners, that are some special songs which had been blockbusters. His song 'Zoori Tha' which was picturized on Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon was viewed over at least 805 million times. At the same time, the song 'Tumhe Dillagi' was uploaded on the YouTube channel of T-Series which got more than 139 million views. Huma Qureshi and Vidyut Jamwal were filmed in this song. Apart from this, the song 'Main Jahan Rahoon' from ‘Namastey London’ was uploaded on Eros Now's YouTube channel which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and has over 60 million views. The list of his songs is a never-ending one.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was been accused of smuggling foreign currency in the past. In the year 2011, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with $7.5 million. Rahat Ali Khan did not have any documents for the money he was carrying. Along with Rahat, his manager Maroof and event manager Chitresh was also taken into custody, when he was on his way to Lahore via Dubai. Of these $24,000 were found in Rahat Ali Khan’s bag, rest $50,000 each were found from Maroof and Chitresh’s bags. The DRI had said at that time that the amount of currency with Rahat Ali Khan was much more than the allowed limit.