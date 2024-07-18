Raayan LEAKED: Know Dhanush's role, film's storyline, cast, release date and more

Raayan Story Leaked: Details about the plot and Dhanush's role have leaked ahead of the film's release. Let's read what role Dhanush will play in Raayan and what the film is about.

Dhanush, who has exclusively worked in the Tamil business, is preparing to helm his second film, Raayan. He will also play the lead in the film, which is planned for a worldwide release at the end of July. Details about the plot and Dhanush's role were leaked before the film's release. Raayan will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. AR Rahman created the film's music. Five tracks from the film have already been released, including Adangaatha Asuran and Water Packet. Om Prakash handled the film's cinematography, and Prasanna GK did the editing. Raayan is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.



Dhanush's second directorial effort

Raayan is Dhanush's second directorial effort, following the 2017 film Pa Paandi, and his 50th film as an actor. In February, his brother Selvaraghavan denied writing Raayan, indicating that he plays an important part in the project. The film's first look featured Dhanush, Sundeep, and Kalidas standing by a food truck, peering intently at the camera. None of the advertising materials provided have revealed anything about the film's plot.







Raayan Trailer

The trailer opens with an image of Dhanush cleansing the blood from his body. Soon, Kalidas and Sundeep's characters are definitely upset over something. Suryah is seen in a different light, and Prakash appears to be chasing them. Dhanush's character is shown chopping away at several individuals. It appears that Kalidas and Sundeep have joined him in his quest for revenge. The final shot, however, depicts him in polar contrast, seeming more calmer as he speaks to a police officer.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan 'LIKES' post on Divorce? Here's what we know

Raayan's Story Leak Details

Raayan is Dhanush's 50th film as an actor. In the next film, he will play the lead. According to sources, there was a leak in Raayan's plot. According to News18, Dhanush would portray a police informer. And Raayan is a gangster film in which Dhanush's position as a police informant is revealed during a conflict between him, a restaurant owner, his brothers, and a gang member. According to rumours, the premise of Raayan revolves around Dhanush opening his eatery in a villain neighbourhood, resulting in a fight between the two.

Also Read: Atlee made animated film for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant? Read on

Raayan's Release Date

Raayan will be released on Friday, July 26th, 2024. The film stars S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Sudeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, and Saravanan. Sun Pictures produce Raayan. Raayan has completed the censorship standards and certified A by the CBFC.



Latest Videos