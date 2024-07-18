Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Raayan LEAKED: Know Dhanush's role, film's storyline, cast, release date and more

    Raayan Story Leaked: Details about the plot and Dhanush's role have leaked ahead of the film's release. Let's read what role Dhanush will play in Raayan and what the film is about.

    Raayan LEAKED: Know Dhanush's role, film's storyline, cast, release date and more RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Dhanush, who has exclusively worked in the Tamil business, is preparing to helm his second film, Raayan. He will also play the lead in the film, which is planned for a worldwide release at the end of July. Details about the plot and Dhanush's role were leaked before the film's release. Raayan will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. AR Rahman created the film's music. Five tracks from the film have already been released, including Adangaatha Asuran and Water Packet. Om Prakash handled the film's cinematography, and Prasanna GK did the editing. Raayan is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.

    Dhanush's second directorial effort
    Raayan is Dhanush's second directorial effort, following the 2017 film Pa Paandi, and his 50th film as an actor. In February, his brother Selvaraghavan denied writing Raayan, indicating that he plays an important part in the project. The film's first look featured Dhanush, Sundeep, and Kalidas standing by a food truck, peering intently at the camera. None of the advertising materials provided have revealed anything about the film's plot.



     

    Raayan Trailer
    The trailer opens with an image of Dhanush cleansing the blood from his body. Soon, Kalidas and Sundeep's characters are definitely upset over something. Suryah is seen in a different light, and Prakash appears to be chasing them. Dhanush's character is shown chopping away at several individuals. It appears that Kalidas and Sundeep have joined him in his quest for revenge. The final shot, however, depicts him in polar contrast, seeming more calmer as he speaks to a police officer.

    Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan 'LIKES' post on Divorce? Here's what we know

    Raayan LEAKED: Know Dhanush's role, film's storyline, cast, release date and more RBA

    Raayan's Story Leak Details 
    Raayan is Dhanush's 50th film as an actor. In the next film, he will play the lead. According to sources, there was a leak in Raayan's plot. According to News18, Dhanush would portray a police informer. And Raayan is a gangster film in which Dhanush's position as a police informant is revealed during a conflict between him, a restaurant owner, his brothers, and a gang member. According to rumours, the premise of Raayan revolves around Dhanush opening his eatery in a villain neighbourhood, resulting in a fight between the two.

    Also Read: Atlee made animated film for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant? Read on

    Raayan's Release Date 
    Raayan will be released on Friday, July 26th, 2024. The film stars S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Sudeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, and Saravanan. Sun Pictures produce Raayan. Raayan has completed the censorship standards and certified A by the CBFC.
     

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Radhika Merchant performs Griha Pravesh at Anant Ambani's Jamnagar house [WATCH] ATG

    Radhika Merchant performs Griha Pravesh at Anant Ambani's Jamnagar house [WATCH]

    'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy anr

    'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy

    WATCH Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her 'Bewdi number 1' RBA

    WATCH: Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her Bewdi number1

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? RKK

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel ATG

    'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel

    Recent Stories

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of August 7 launch gcw

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of launch next month

    Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai Princess who divorced her husband online RKK

    Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai Princess who divorced her husband online

    'We are united to win': Republican US Senator JD Vance accepts nomination to be Donald Trump's running mate anr

    'We are united to win': Republican US Senator JD Vance accepts nomination to be Donald Trump's running mate

    Infosys to Tata Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 18 RKK

    Infosys to Tata Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 18

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-531 July 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-531 July 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon