RCB's Instagram strategy: 10 secrets of IPL's most-followed team

Business
RCB uses a clear, consistent visual style with the same color scheme, making their posts, especially on social media, easily recognizable and familiar to fans.
One of the Instagram strategies of RCB is sharing behind the scenes content in order to connect emotionally with the fans and audience.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru engage with their Instagram followers with polls, questions and answers sessions, and comments to make the fans valued in the community.
Sharing personal content about players helps fans connect better with them and shows more of their personality off the field.
Quick match highlights help fans stay updated instantly, building excitement and keeping them engaged with the game as it happens.
RCB have often used social media platforms like Instagram to weave the stories about their players and matches in order to keep the fans engrossed with their content.
RCB runs special campaigns during important events like the IPL season, keeping their Instagram feed exciting and up-to-date with fresh and relevant content.
RCB uses sharp images and attractive graphics to grab attention and make their Instagram feed look appealing and fun to follow.
RCB uses special and catchy hashtags like #PlayBold and #RCBians to bring fans together and create a bigger community.
RCB keeps their posts fun and light by sharing funny memes and playful content, making it more enjoyable and engaging for their fans.
