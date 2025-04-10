Manoj Tiwari Praises Modi Govt's Efforts in Extraditing 26/11 Attacker Tahawwur Rana

On the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari commended the Narendra Modi government's stance on crime. Tiwari highlighted the government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and emphasized the continuous efforts made to extradite Rana, the mastermind behind the attack. He criticized previous governments for protecting such individuals and praised Modi's leadership in ensuring Rana faces justice in India's courts.