Atlee made animated film for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant? Read on

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's grand wedding continues to reveal intriguing details, including special 10-minute animated film by director Atlee with Amitabh Bachchan's voiceove

Animated Film by Atlee

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding featured a 10-minute animated film directed by Jawan director Atlee. This unique film was showcased during the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan's Voiceover

The 10-minute animated film at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was narrated by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. His iconic voice added a touch of grandeur

Revealed by Ranveer Allahbadia

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia shared exclusive details about Anant and Radhika's wedding. On a podcast with American comedian Akaash Singh

Unique Baraat Stations

Ranveer Allahbadia described baraat at wedding, where a long road with multiple stations featured music superstars. Each station hosted a mini-concert

Star-studded Event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 in Mumbai was attended by numerous Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Kim Kardashian

Appreciation for Support

Anant Ambani expressed gratitude on the last day of the wedding celebrations, thanking everyone involved. He specifically thanked the Mumbai Police and the media for their support

Insights from Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel Beer Biceps, provided unique insights into the wedding's lavish details

