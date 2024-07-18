Abhishek Bachchan 'LIKES' post on Divorce? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan recently liked a social media post on grey divorces, sparking speculation. This came after Aishwarya Bachchan attended Ambani wedding
Abhishek Bachchan's recent online activity caught attention as he liked a post discussing rising trend of grey divorces
The post highlighted the challenges faced by couples divorcing after decades of marriage
The post featured an image with a thought-provoking message about the increase in divorce rates among older couples
Abhishek's 'like' on the post led to a flurry of reactions on social media. A screenshot of his activity was shared on Reddit, prompting various speculations about his marriage
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's solo appearance at Anant Ambani's wedding added fuel to the rumors. She was seen without other Bachchan family members
Despite initial appearances, videos and photos from the wedding venue later revealed that Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya reunited with Abhishek at the event
Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 17 years. The couple's longstanding relationship has often been in the public eye