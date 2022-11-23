Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; she is really adorable

    Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' adorable face was captured by Priyanka Chopra and shared on Instagram. The Starkid's lovely photo has gone viral on the internet.

    Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; she is really adorable RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are two of the most talked-about celebrities in the business. On December 1, 2018, the much-in-love couple exchanged vows in Rajasthan during a picturesque wedding ceremony.

    The couple took things a step further by using a surrogate on January 15, 2022, to give birth to their first child, a daughter they called Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have been relishing every second of being new parents.

    Also Read: Disha Patani's sexy photo in bikini goes viral; here's how Tiger Shroff reacted

    The actress hasn't yet revealed Malti's face, despite their fans' eagerness to get glimpses of their little bundle of joy. Now that PeeCee gave her admirers their first look at Malti's face, the internet is in awe. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Their daughter's half-face is visible in the photo, with a cosy wool hat covering her eyes. Priyanka posted a poignant message on Instagram that said, "I mean...," along with many heart-eyed emojis.

    Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; she is really adorable RBA

    The first image, which is now trending on social media, is Pee Cee and Nick Jonas' infant, who is just precious. With over 83.6 million Instagram followers, Priyanka Chopra is the Indian actress with the most followers.

    The Baywatch actress recently made news for her opinions on performers. The international talent talked about what it's like to collaborate with a household brand. She also said that although actors "do nothing," we give them too much credit.

    In a conversation with Janice Sequeira, the world-famous actress claimed that working with top directors taught her how to be the best actor. "This isn't only about working with the best in the business in the States," she said. Even while I was working in Bollywood, I learned how to be the best actor by working with the finest directors. Actors receive much too much credit, even though they are powerless. We don't. I've mentioned this before. Actors are inactive.

    Also Read: Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    The actress' most recent acting appearance was in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections. Her selection of movies and television shows is intriguing. The actress will soon be seen opposite Sam Heughan in Love Again. The actress is also developing the online series Citadel. In addition, Priyanka Chopra will return to Bollywood with the movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.


     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VADH Trailer Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer keeps you immersed throughout; fans await release sur

    VADH Trailer Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer keeps you immersed throughout; fans await release

    Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react sur

    Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares detail about Mannat's new glass crystals nameplate sur

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares detail about Mannat's new glass crystals nameplate

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look RBA

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful RBA

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful

    Recent Stories

    Mangaluru blast Shariq traded in bitcoins used multiple Aadhaar says report gcw

    Mangaluru blast: Shariq traded in bitcoins, used multiple Aadhaar, says report

    Shashi Tharoor tour programmes in Kerala giving jitters to Congressmen in the state

    Shashi Tharoor's outreach giving jitters to Congressmen in Kerala?

    Shraddha murder Why Aaftab confession is not admissible in court gcw

    Shraddha murder: Why Aaftab's 'confession' is not admissible in court

    Indian Railways cancels 130 trains today, November 23: Check your train running status

    Indian Railways cancels 130 trains today, November 23: Check your train running status

    Want incredible skin and hair? Here's why you must include Lauki juice in your daily diet sur

    Want incredible skin and hair? Here's why you must include Lauki juice in your daily diet

    Recent Videos

    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon