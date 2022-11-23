Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; she is really adorable

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' adorable face was captured by Priyanka Chopra and shared on Instagram. The Starkid's lovely photo has gone viral on the internet.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are two of the most talked-about celebrities in the business. On December 1, 2018, the much-in-love couple exchanged vows in Rajasthan during a picturesque wedding ceremony.

The couple took things a step further by using a surrogate on January 15, 2022, to give birth to their first child, a daughter they called Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have been relishing every second of being new parents.

The actress hasn't yet revealed Malti's face, despite their fans' eagerness to get glimpses of their little bundle of joy. Now that PeeCee gave her admirers their first look at Malti's face, the internet is in awe. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Their daughter's half-face is visible in the photo, with a cosy wool hat covering her eyes. Priyanka posted a poignant message on Instagram that said, "I mean...," along with many heart-eyed emojis.

The first image, which is now trending on social media, is Pee Cee and Nick Jonas' infant, who is just precious. With over 83.6 million Instagram followers, Priyanka Chopra is the Indian actress with the most followers.

The Baywatch actress recently made news for her opinions on performers. The international talent talked about what it's like to collaborate with a household brand. She also said that although actors "do nothing," we give them too much credit.

In a conversation with Janice Sequeira, the world-famous actress claimed that working with top directors taught her how to be the best actor. "This isn't only about working with the best in the business in the States," she said. Even while I was working in Bollywood, I learned how to be the best actor by working with the finest directors. Actors receive much too much credit, even though they are powerless. We don't. I've mentioned this before. Actors are inactive.

The actress' most recent acting appearance was in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections. Her selection of movies and television shows is intriguing. The actress will soon be seen opposite Sam Heughan in Love Again. The actress is also developing the online series Citadel. In addition, Priyanka Chopra will return to Bollywood with the movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.



