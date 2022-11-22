Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

The first teaser for Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Shehzada was released to the public on his birthday, which also stars Kriti Sanon.

The Shehzada teaser's teaser added a special touch to Kartik Aaryan's birthday. Shehzada, a replica of Allu Arjun's popular movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, with Kartik in the Telugu superstar's place and Kriti Sanon in Pooja Hegde's place. In the start of the video, we see Kartik Aaryan riding a white horse and approaching a regal home in the teaser's opening scene.

The teaser transforms Kartik into an action figure, throwing punches left, right, and centre. Kriti Sanon is also shown in the teaser in a glamorous outfit. While viewing the teaser, it is hard to forget Allu Arjun and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo due to the slow-motion sequences and high-octane drama.

Also Read: Viral Video: Akshara Singh gets angry as a man throws money on her during performance

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada."

In a statement to the media, producer Bhushan Kumar was all gushing about the birthday kid. "What a fantastic and nuanced actor Kartik is, and what better way to honour our own Shehzada than with this! For his admirers, the first glance is a pleasure, he remarked. Kartik is a delight to work with, we all had a great time filming this, and we thought it would be a beautiful little thing we did for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada's birthday with the first look of our movie, said co-producer Aman Gill.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram

Shehzada is a Rohit Dhawan-directed comedic action drama musical features Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar as well as Pritam's soundtrack. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, Shehzada will be released on February 10th, 2023.

Kartik has an amazing list of upcoming releases in addition to Shehzada. He will soon be featured in the Ekta Kapoor-backed film Freddy, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kabir Khan's next film Aashiqui 3, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, and Hera Pheri 3, where he is said to be taking the place of Akshay Kumar.