    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law

    Priyanka Chopra's mom Dr Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio will surely make Nick Jonas happy. Check out to know the reason behind the same, right here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 4:16 PM IST
    Priyanka Chopra's mom, Dr Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio, shows that she has given a sweet shout-out to her son-in-law Nick Jonas. She described her kids Priyanka and Siddharth Chopra as happy, and she called her son-in-law Nick a genius.    

    “Doctor for 40 years, mother of 2 happy children and MIL (mother-in-law) of a genius. MD @studio_aesthetique,” read her bio. Previously in an interview with DNA in 2018, Madhu said that Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want?  

    Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had opened up the reason behind why her husband Nick Jonas did not attend the grand screening of her next movie, The Matrix Resurrections. Madhu had attended the same. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka revealed that Nick had to miss the premiere as somebody from his tour tested COVID-19 positive. The singer wanted to be extra cautious about the same.

    Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with

    During the premiere, the actress had even opened up, saying that Nick could not attend the premiere due to precautionary measures. Commenting on the film and the reaction of Nick to it, she said that he loves the movie and has been a fan of The Matrix anyway. Fans have assured that Priyanka's husband has already watched and that Nick was bragging on the Matrix 4 role. The actress, during her appearance at the Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, said that Nick has definitely been a part of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, and he was very excited when she had become a part of the film. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that she was a part of the next one.

    Also read: Is Priyanka Chopra ‘expecting’? Read details inside to know what the actor has to say

