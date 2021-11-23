Is Priyanka Chopra ‘expecting’? Read details inside to know what the actor has to say

Priyanka Chopra has become the favourite topic for netizens. From her divorce speculations that were doing rounds on Monday, Priyanka has now dropped a bomb on the internet, raising questions about her pregnancy. To find out about her ‘cryptic’ message in front of a camera, continue reading.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

Amidst the wild speculations regarding Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s separation, a new piece of information has stunned the fans of the global star couple. The ‘Quantico’ actress has shared important news that does not only quashes the separation rumours but have also got her fans excited. Did the actress announce her pregnancy in front of the world?

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

Why do we say that? Well, while talking about the Jonas Brothers – Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra said that Nick and she are the only couple in the family who do not have a baby yet. She further had an “announcement” to make in front of the cameras that left even Nick surprised.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

“If you don’t know, we are the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I am excited to make this announcement Nick and I are expecting…,” said Priyanka Chopra during the ‘Jonas Brother Family Roast’ which was released on Netflix on Tuesday. ASLO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

While Nick was taken aback by the news break that Priyanka had made in front of a huge audience, the ‘Sky is Pink’ actress quickly added after a short pause: “to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.” This left everyone in splits, including Nick Jonas. Addressing Nick, Priyanka said, “Your face was really funny when I said that” to which Nick responded with: “Yeah, I was a bit concerned.”

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

If you still haven’t understood what this all is about then let us tell you. Priyanka Chopra was a part of a ‘panel’ that was ‘roasting’ the Jonas Brothers. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, a little over half a dozen celebrities roasted the Jonas brother, including their wives – Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

Priyanka Chopra did a fantastic job at roasting her husband. She also spoke about how their ‘age gap’ of 10 years has always been a point of discussion for people. “We teach each other things. He showed me how to use Tik-Tok, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like,” said Priyanka, on the show. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to part ways with hubby Nick Jonas? Find out details inside

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

On her marriage being called as a publicity stunt, Priyanka Chopra said: "How could it be? I didn’t even know how famous Nick was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’s baby brother.”

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account