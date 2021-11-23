  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Priyanka Chopra ‘expecting’? Read details inside to know what the actor has to say

    First Published Nov 23, 2021, 6:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Priyanka Chopra has become the favourite topic for netizens. From her divorce speculations that were doing rounds on Monday, Priyanka has now dropped a bomb on the internet, raising questions about her pregnancy. To find out about her ‘cryptic’ message in front of a camera, continue reading.

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

    Amidst the wild speculations regarding Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s separation, a new piece of information has stunned the fans of the global star couple. The ‘Quantico’ actress has shared important news that does not only quashes the separation rumours but have also got her fans excited. Did the actress announce her pregnancy in front of the world?

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

    Why do we say that? Well, while talking about the Jonas Brothers – Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra said that Nick and she are the only couple in the family who do not have a baby yet. She further had an “announcement” to make in front of the cameras that left even Nick surprised.

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

    “If you don’t know, we are the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I am excited to make this announcement Nick and I are expecting…,” said Priyanka Chopra during the ‘Jonas Brother Family Roast’ which was released on Netflix on Tuesday.

    ASLO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

    While Nick was taken aback by the news break that Priyanka had made in front of a huge audience, the ‘Sky is Pink’ actress quickly added after a short pause: “to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.” This left everyone in splits, including Nick Jonas. Addressing Nick, Priyanka said, “Your face was really funny when I said that” to which Nick responded with: “Yeah, I was a bit concerned.”

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

    If you still haven’t understood what this all is about then let us tell you. Priyanka Chopra was a part of a ‘panel’ that was ‘roasting’ the Jonas Brothers. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, a little over half a dozen celebrities roasted the Jonas brother, including their wives – Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

    Priyanka Chopra did a fantastic job at roasting her husband. She also spoke about how their ‘age gap’  of 10 years has always been a point of discussion for people. “We teach each other things. He showed me how to use Tik-Tok, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like,” said Priyanka, on the show.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to part ways with hubby Nick Jonas? Find out details inside

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

    On her marriage being called as a publicity stunt, Priyanka Chopra said: "How could it be? I didn’t even know how famous Nick was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’s baby brother.”

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's instagram account

    Taking another jib at the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra called them ‘cute’. She said that while the three brothers are always busy on social media, especially Instagram, “they combined have fewer followers” than her. She also told the world about the most popular Jonas – “The most popular Jonas is.. check @PriyankaChopra on Instagram.” On Monday, the town was abuzz with the speculations of Priyanka’s divorce from Nick. However, the rumours were put to an end by her mother, Madhu Chopra, in a statement. Priyanka Chopra too quashed the rumours with a mushy comment on Nick Jonas’s Instagram post.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh mushy picture from Eiffel Tower is picture of the year says Tony Kakkar

    Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s mushy picture from Eiffel Tower is ‘picture of the year’, says Tony Kakkar

    Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with

    Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan marriage: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and more arrive in style SCJ

    Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan marriage: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty more arrive in style

    Kartik Aaryan birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about Dhamaka star RCB

    Kartik Aaryan birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about Dhamaka star

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai RCB

    Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur drb

    Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur

    Cryptocurrency Bill 25 others to be introduced in Parliament Winter session gcw

    Cryptocurrency Bill, 25 others to be introduced in Parliament's Winter session

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from emergency stockpile gcw

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with US, other nations

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Singh tweet photo is SP RLD alliance sealed gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Singh tweet photo; is SP-RLD alliance sealed?

    Govt to launch 180 Bharat Gaurav trains to stimulate tourism industry Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gcw

    Govt to launch 180 'Bharat Gaurav' trains to stimulate tourism industry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon