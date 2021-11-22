Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with

Rumours of Priyanka Chopra’s separation from husband Nick Jonas has spread like wildfire since Monday evening. A change in name on Priyanka’s social media is what led to these speculations about trouble in Priyanka and Nick’s wedding. Amidst the rumours that don’t seem to end anytime soon, let us have a look at men that Priyanka has allegedly been linked with.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan has barely had any rumours about him, especially when it is about having an affair. The actor has always been known as a dotting husband. His and Gauri Khan’s love story is one of the favourite love tales of Bollywood. However, if rumours are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan once had a serious affair. Of course, there was no confirmation on this by either of the stars, but one Priyanka mentioned of an ‘ex’ that she looks up to. This little piece of information made many think that the ex she was referring to was none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Akshay Kumar: Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar have done many hit films together. While their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience, there were rumours that they had hit off as a couple, off-screen as well. Things came to a half at Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar’s wife, barred him from working with Priyanka Chopra.

Shahid Kapoor: It came as a surprise when the income tax department reached Priyanka Chopra’s residence and the door was opened by Shahid Kapoor. It is also alleged that Shahid Kapoor was in his boxers. This information sent Bollywood in a wave of shock as no one was aware of their alleged relationship. Though Shahid and Priyanka never spoke about their relationship, Shahid had nearly confirmed it in an interview, years later. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to part ways with hubby Nick Jonas? Find out details inside

Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stunning appearance together at the Met Gala 2018. Soon after their appearance together, rumours about them dating had kicked off instantly. The rumours were put to shut when Priyanka and Nick announced their wedding. The two had a lavish wedding on December 01, 2018, at a palace in Rajasthan.

Tom Hiddleston: Before Nick Jonas, Priyanka was rumoured to have an affair with another star from Hollywood. It was none other than Tom Hiddleston. There were talks that Tom was reported seen openly flirting with Priyanka at the after party of Emmy’s. They were seen cosying up to each other and holding hands, feeding fodder to the speculations regarding their affair.

Harman Baweja: Rumours regarding Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja started doing rounds before the release of the latter’s film ‘Love Story 2050’. The film, produced by Harman’s father, Harry Baweja, starred Priyanka as the female protagonist opposite Harman. There were also reports that the two were in a relationship of five years but started to part ways after their films failed to work. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas separation rumours: Mom Madhu Chopra reacts. THIS is what she said

