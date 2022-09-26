Priyanka Chopra poses with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu at Global Citizen Festival-see pictures

Internet users went crazy over the photo of Priyanka Chopra and Harnaaz Sandhu together, saying "Miss Universe 2021 with Miss World 2000."

Priyanka Chopra, an international star and current resident in the USA, recently met Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu at the Global Citizen Festival. On her Instagram profile, Harnaaz posted a photo of herself and the actress that drove online users nuts. Priyanka and Harnaaz are seen in the photo smiling for the camera beside two volunteers and looked lovely.

Priyanka donned a multicolored outfit, while Harnaaz sported a black T-shirt paired with jeans and a blazer. Harnaaz captioned the picture, "I couldn't have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn ... you killed it!"

When Harnaaz shared the article, Priyanka sent a remark with a heart and two love-struck emojis. The meet was a huge hit with the public, who sent several remarks in the comments area.

A user wrote, "I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters," while another wrote, "Miss world 2000 & Miss universe 2021." Third user wrote, "Omg Miss Universe 2021 with Miss World 2000".

Harnaaz has earlier shared her respect for Priyanka Chopra. The time when Harnaaz won the Miss Diva title in 2021, she said "I love Priyanka Chopra... I will always choose Priyanka."

Harnaaz even went to Priyanka's New York's restaurant Sona and posted a menu photo. On the other hand, Priyanka went to the Global Citizen Festival and saw the Jonas Brothers and Mariah Carey perform. Priyanka's next acting roles are Citadel and It's All Coming Back To Me.