    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday secured an interim bail from a Delhi court in the ongoing Rs 200 crore extortion case, in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the key accused. She applied for the bail at the Patiala court in the national capital.

    Earlier today, the actor appeared at Delhi's Patiala House Court wearing a white shirt and black trousers, she reportedly sneaked into the court disguised as a lawyer. The Enforcement Directorate had submitted a charge sheet against her naming her as an accused.

    Taking note of the charge sheet, the court had asked Jacqueline to appear on September 26.

    The Delhi Police summoned twice to the Bollywood actor for questioning for her alleged role in the case. She has been accused of accepting gifts worth crores from Sukesh at a time when he was in Tihar Jail and was being investigated for money laundering.

    Last week, Fernandez's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for nearly eight hours in connection with the case.

    During questioning, the stylist admitted that she knew about the relationship shared by Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar had contacted Ellawadi to take suggestions from her on the brands of clothes worn by the Bollywood actor in his bid to woo her, the officer said.

    She also told police that as soon as the news about Sukesh Chandrashekhar's arrest broke out, Jacqueline Fernandez cut all her ties with him, police said.

    Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had on his birthday offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant, but he declined to take it. All the same, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier. The vehicle was seized, they added.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
