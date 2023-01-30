Priyanka Chopra poses with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba at the weekend bash

This weekend was a starry affair for global icon Priyanka Chopra. She partied with prominent Hollywood personalities. The glamorous and glitzy get-together was to celebrate the makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th-anniversary bash.

Priyanka got joined by globally prominent A-lister stars like Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, and Alessandra Ambrosio, among others. The starry soiree to mark the twenty-five glorious years of the makeup brand got hosted by the founder, Anastasia Soare. Sofia Vergara posted stunning pictures from the event and captioned it, "We love you, Anastasia Soare. Happy anniversary!."

Sofia Vergara looked enchanting in a black long-sleeved leotard paired with sheer tights. The Columbian bombshell concluded her look with a bold matte lip shape and sultry eyes. In the first picture, Sofia is having a blast surrounded by Priyanka Chopra, Rita Wilson, Jessia Alba, and Heidi Klum. In another, she signed what appears to be designer sketches alongside veteran Hollywood icon Sharon Stone.

Priyanka Chopra opted for a sassy and quirky attire to attend the elite bash. She wore her black-colored shimmery top with a peppy jacket and a high-waisted pleated skirt. With smoky eye makeup and plum lips, she chose signature purple heels to round off her party-wear outfit. Chopra took to her Instagram stories to give her global fans a glimpse of her latest style statement.

On the work front, Priyanka's upcoming film includes the highly anticipated Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. This film, helmed by noted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is getting touted as a sequel to cult Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara (2011). For those unaware, Jee Le Zaraa has generated buzz and piqued curiosity since its announcement last year.

