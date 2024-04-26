Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Actor Neha Sharma holds roadshow for daddy Ajit Sharma in Bihar's Bhagalpur district

    Bollywood actress Neha Sharma managed a large roadshow in support of her father, Ajit Sharma, a Congress candidate for Bihar's Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. 

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    Neha Sharma organised a large roadshow in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday to support her father, Ajit Sharma; he a Congress candidate, is running from Bhagalpur. Neha and her father rode a Thar to campaign from Sonavarsa to Naugachhia. She greeted and waved to others who gathered on the roadside to catch a sight of her and her father. Hundreds of activists from the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Left parties, also took part in the roadshow. 

    Ajit Sharma is currently an MLA representing Bhagalpur Sadar. Bhagalpur is one of five seats of Bihar, along with Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia, that will vote in the second round of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Results are scheduled to be announced on June 4. 

    Earlier, there was conjecture that Neha Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut in 2010, will enter politics and run in the Lok Sabha elections. 

    However, Ajit Sharma put a stop to any speculations about her daughter's potential electoral debut, stating that she was preoccupied with her filming obligations. 

