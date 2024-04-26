Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary denied to vote after having two identity cards

    The identity card bearing Abraham's number was registered under the name of another woman on the voter's list. Meanwhile, there are a total of 2,77,49,159 registered voters, with over five lakh being first-time voters. Among the 20 constituencies, Kottayam has the highest number of candidates with 14, while Alathur has the fewest with five.

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Principal Secretary KM Abraham faced an unexpected hurdle during the Lok Sabha elections as he was unable to cast his vote after possessing another identity card with the same number as his voter ID card. The identity card bearing Abraham's number was registered under the name of another woman on the voter's list. It is not clear how two ID cards with the same number came up. 

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at polling station number 161 in Kannur on Friday.

    A total of 194 candidates are in the fray and there are over 2.75 crore eligible voters in the state. There are a total of 2,77,49,159 registered voters, with over five lakh being first-time voters. Among the 20 constituencies, Kottayam has the highest number of candidates with 14, while Alathur has the fewest with five. Notable figures include 13 candidates in Kozhikode and 12 each in Kollam and Kannur.

    Out of the 194 candidates contesting in Kerala, 169 are men and 25 are women. Vadakara constituency has the highest number of female candidates, with four women vying for the seat.

    Meanwhile, double voting took place in Idukki today. The polling officials at booth number fifty-seven of Chemmannar St. Xavier's Higher Secondary School intercepted a woman who had arrived to cast her vote. However, upon investigation, it was discovered that she had already cast her vote in Tamil Nadu, as the ink stain on her finger had not been completely removed.

    The officials promptly directed her to return home. Earlier, the woman's husband had visited the booth and cast his vote before departing.


     

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 9:49 AM IST
