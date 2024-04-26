Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Inheritance tax threatens India's decade of progress': Nirmala Sitharaman as she casts her vote

    In a scathing critique of the Congress, Sitharaman denounced the party's call for an inheritance tax-like law, warning that it could jeopardise India's decade-long progress.

    Inheritance tax threatens India's decade of progress': Nirmala Sitharaman as she casts her vote AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (April 26) exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Bengaluru's BEs College. After casting her vote, she stressed the voters' desire for continuity in governance under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

    Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman said, "I want more and more people to come out and vote...I think it is clear that people want a stable government, they want good policies, progress and development and that is why they are coming out. They want to see PM Modi continue his term."

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical glitches hit polling stations, EVM malfunctions in UP

    In a scathing critique of the Congress, Sitharaman denounced the party's call for an inheritance tax-like law, warning that it could jeopardise India's decade-long progress.

    Recalling past instances of heavy taxation, Sitharaman highlighted, "I remember earlier in 1968 there was a compulsory deposit scheme where people's deposits were all 18 per cent, 20 per cent. Something was taken away. There was no justification given at that time... If such wealth creators are going to be punished purely because they have some money kept behind, India's progress in the last ten years would just go for a zero."

    She further explained on the adverse impact of the proposed inheritance tax, particularly on the middle class and aspirational segments of society. "It directly hits the middle class. It directly hits the aspirational class. They work hard, sweat and toil of theirs are saved in small savings here and there, or they buy a house, a dream house, and keep some fixed deposits. All this is going to be exposed to the so-called property tax," she said.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in Bengaluru, interacts with voters (SEE PHOTOS)

    Accusing the Congress of resorting to personal attacks on PM Modi due to the lack of a positive agenda, Sitharaman said, "Because they have no issue on their own in order to say 'this is what we will do for the people of India, take India forward, bring opportunities for the youth, take India in a global leadership role', they have none of these positive agendas to speak about."

    Sitharaman's remarks come in the wake of controversy sparked by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, who hinted at wealth redistribution policies, including the concept of an inheritance tax.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

    Bengaluru: 54-year-old arrested for raping 7-year-old girl under pretext of luring her for Pani Puri vkp

    Bengaluru: 54-year-old man arrested for raping 7-year-old girl under pretext of luring her for Pani Puri

    Lok sabha elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp

    Karnataka gears up for phase 1 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway at 14 constituencies, 30,602 booths

    Former Congress MP Ramya aka Divya Spandana under scrutiny for not voting in elections since 2018 vkp

    Former Congress MP Ramya aka Divya Spandana under scrutiny for not voting in elections since 2018

    Bengaluru: Three Andhra based students killed as train collides them near Marathahalli vkp

    Bengaluru: Train collision claims lives of three Andhra Pradesh residents near Marathahalli

    Recent Stories

    Indian-origin woman, studying in Princeton University, arrested for taking part in pro-Palestine protests snt

    Indian-origin woman, studying in Princeton University, arrested for taking part in pro-Palestine protests

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary denied to vote after having two identity cards with same numbers rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary denied to vote after having two identity cards

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Actor Neha Sharma holds roadshow 

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Actor Neha Sharma holds roadshow for daddy Ajit Sharma in Bihar's Bhagalpur district

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 2 Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in Bengaluru says India needs every vote interacts with voters (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in Bengaluru, interacts with voters (SEE PHOTOS)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon