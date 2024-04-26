Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Pooja Krishna, Sibin leave the show due to health issues

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6: Pooja had left the show due to back concerns, Sibin was urged to leave due to his mental state after being chastised for misbehaving with Jasmin.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    The two wild-card entrants have left Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 on Tuesday( April 25). Both of them were left out due to health problems. Bigg Boss himself informed the contestants about the departure of both of the contestants. 

    Pooja had left the show due to back concerns, Sibin was urged to leave due to his mental state after being chastised for misbehaving with Jasmin.

    Sibin made headlines as one of the 12 participants recommended for elimination this week. This week's nominations are Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep, and Nandana. 

    Meanwhile, Sijo John made a grand comeback this weekend after his treatment. The Bigg Boss has prepared a grand welcome to Sijo. Rocky got into a physical fight with Sijo John. Rocky and Sijo were spotted having a furious dispute, and Rocky cautioned Sijo not to touch him. Rocky eventually lost his cool and beat at Sijo's chin, leaving everyone in the house astonished.

    Following this, Bigg Boss expelled Roky from the show and Sijo underwent major surgeries.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 8:46 AM IST
