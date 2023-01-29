Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Rashami Desai, Farah Khan, Rohit Varma, and others at Rakhi Sawant's mother's last rites ceremony

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    While it is a painful moment for TV personality Rakhi Sawant, who is trying to deal with the loss of her mother, we spotted many celebs at the last rites ceremony today.
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at Rashami Desai, Rohit Varma, and others who got snapped by the photogs arriving at renowned TV personality Rakhi Sawant's mother's last rites ceremony at the Oshiwara graveyard in Mumbai.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at the celebs spotted today out and about in the city.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Filmmaker Farah Khan was spotted arriving at Rakhi Sawant's mother's funeral ceremony at the Oshiwara grave yard. She kept it casual in a white shirt and grey pants with black glasses on her eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bigg Boss 15 fame TV personality and entertainer Rajiv Adatia got papped by the paparazzi while arriving at bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant's mother's funeral ceremony. He was consoling Rakhi and hugging her while she cried.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Fashion designer Rohit Varma got spotted at bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant's mother's funeral ceremony. He consoled Rakhi by hugging her. He Rajiwore a pink colored kurti and white pajama.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakhi Sawant is captured by the paps alongside her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, as she throws flowers on the casket of her late mother, Jaya Bheda, who got buried at the Oshiwara grave yeard in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rashami Desai got snapped by the paps while arriving at Rakhi Sawant's mother's funeral ceremony at Oshiwara graveyard in Mumbai. She wore a peach winter jacket with a white shirt, denim-blue jeans, and black glasses on her eyes.

