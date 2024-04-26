Lifestyle

Gold price on April 26: Check 22 and 24 carat rate top city-wise

Image credits: Pixabay

Gold price in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6624 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7226 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6624 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7226 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6709 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7319 per gram for 24 carat gold.
 

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6639 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7241 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Bengaluru

The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6624 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7226 per gram for 24 carat gold.
 

Image credits: Getty
