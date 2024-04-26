Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka records 9.21% of voter turnout after 2 hours of polling

In Karnataka, early polling showed a 9.21% voter turnout, with various districts reporting varied rates. Urban areas like Bengaluru saw around 8-10%, while Udupi Chikmagalur and Dakshina Kannada had higher engagement at approximately 13-14%. Despite the heat, voters displayed high enthusiasm, using umbrellas to cope with the sun, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda participated, casting his vote in Hassan.

Bengaluru Centre reported a voter turnout of 8.14%, while Bengaluru South was slightly higher at 9.8%. Bengaluru North witnessed a turnout of 8.64%, indicating a steady flow of voters at the polls. Nearby areas such as Udupi Chikmagalur and Dakshina Kannada saw higher engagement, with turnouts of 12.82% and 14.33% respectively. Other districts like Hassan recorded an 8.23% turnout, with Chitradurga at 7.73%, and Tumkur at 9.57%.

The rural areas experienced a slower start, but the numbers gradually picked up as the day progressed. Noteworthy was Udupi, which registered a 12.79% turnout by 9 am, showcasing significant voter activity.

The morning also saw former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda casting his vote in Hassan, highlighting the importance of the electoral process. Polling station No. 251 in Paduvalahippe of Holenarasipur was bustling with activity, reflecting a strong voter turnout from the community.

Despite the early morning sun, which was described as 'burning the scalp', voters were undeterred. Many were seen using umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching heat, underscoring their commitment to participate in the electoral process.

In Bengaluru Central, at Garudacharapally, voters turned up early to cast their ballots, maintaining the momentum seen across the district. The local District Returning Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, along with his wife Manika Giri Nath, were also seen voting at the Jakkuru Model Primary School around 7:40 am, setting a positive example for the community.