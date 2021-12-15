Priyanka Chopra calls Keanu Reeves 'Hollywood's nicest guy', also talks about Matrix 4

Priyanka Chopra opened up about having a difficult day during the shooting of Matrix 4 after six months of lockdown, Keanu Reeves and more

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in one of the biggest Hollywood's films of the year, The Matrix Resurrections featuring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Priyanka recently affirmed that she would be essaying the role of Sati in the film.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22, and ahead of the release, Priyanka opened up about working with Keanu Reeves. Priyanka said, Keanu Reeves is considered to be "Hollywood's nicest guy" and talked about his modesty and generosity that she felt during the filming of the movie.

Priyanka also recalled a story from the shoot where she praised her co-star and opened experience having some problematic days while shooting for the film since she had gotten back on a set after 6 months of lockdown.

Praising Keanu for his gesture, Priyanka also talked about him, adding that he can read the room and how his kindness meant a lot to her considering she is a new member of the Matrix movies. The Matrix Resurrections will reintroduce Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) to an improved version of the Matrix, where they will have to combat for their freedom once again.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, and Neil Patrick Harris. According to the new teaser, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss can be seen sharing a kiss. The Matrix Resurrections is all set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.