Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Malayalee from India' Review: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer; Read

    The Malayalam movie 'Malayalee from India' starring Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan hit theatres today. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film features Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Srinivasan in the lead roles. The reviews and responses to the movie are out now.

    'Malayalee from India' Review: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 1, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie 'Malayalee from India' starring Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan hit theatres today. The movie is getting good responses from the audience. Following the success of the hit film 'Jana Gana Mana', 'Malayalee from India marks another significant collaboration between Listin and Dijo. The reviews and responses to the movie are out now.

     

    Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film features Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Srinivasan, Senthil Krishna, and Manju Pillai in prominent roles. The cinematography for the film is handled by Sudeep Ilaman, while the music is composed by Jakes Bijoy. Justin Stephen serves as the co-producer for this project. The teaser of the movie was released on April 30.

     

    The plot revolves around an unemployed young man named Aalparambil Gopi finds himself pushed into an unexpected journey away from his home. Little does he know that this unplanned trip will lead to life-changing experiences, altering the course of his life in remarkable ways.

    "Malayalee From India" is anticipated to mark Nivin Pauly's triumphant return. Following a series of films that sparked mixed reactions among audiences and critics, this one is poised to be a game-changer. The anticipation is palpable, especially after Nivin's impressive cameo in "Varshangalkku Shesham" alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan. With the dynamic duo reuniting, this time as buddies, expectations are soaring.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said RKK

    WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said

    How Much Water Did You Drink?' Priyanka Chopra has some interesting answer and advice RBA

    'How Much Water Did You Drink?' Priyanka Chopra has some interesting answer and advice

    Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'son-in-law'; superstar also recalls Anushka Sharma and RCB player's dating days RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'son-in-law'; star also recalls Anushka Sharma and RCB player's dating days

    SS Rajamouli drops title announcement video of upcoming animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' RKK

    SS Rajamouli drops title announcement video of upcoming animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'

    Kalki 2898 AD Prabhas plays Bhairava for IPL 2024's new promo; check out the video RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas plays Bhairava for IPL 2024's new promo; check out the video

    Recent Stories

    WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said RKK

    WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said

    How Much Water Did You Drink?' Priyanka Chopra has some interesting answer and advice RBA

    'How Much Water Did You Drink?' Priyanka Chopra has some interesting answer and advice

    Pro Palestine protester at Columbia University demanding ' basic humanitarian aid' sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Pro-Palestine protester at Columbia University demanding ' basic humanitarian aid' sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Petrol diesel price on May 1: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on May 1: How much it costs in your city?

    Bizarre! Man marries mother-in-law after family discovers their secret affair in Bihar's Banka (WATCH) vkp

    Bizarre! Man marries mother-in-law after family discovers their secret affair in Bihar's Banka (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon